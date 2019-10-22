Multi-story apartment building proposed for Diebold Road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Plans have been filed for the latest proposed building in the fast developing Diebold Road/Dupont Road area.

Saxon Partners filed a primary development plan with the Department of Planning Services for a three-story apartment building. The complex, planned for the east side of Diebold, north of Dupont, would hold 264 units.

Drawings show the building surrounding the proposed building with an outdoor swimming pool/common area in the center.

A driveway already leads to the plot of land which also connects to Retina Institute of Indiana. A new Marriott hotel has been built to the north of the proposed apartments.

The proposed building is expected to be on the agenda for the Allen County Plan Commission Public Hearing, set to happen Thursday, November 14.