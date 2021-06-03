Motorist ticketed after hitting bicyclist in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Angola teen was cited by police for disobeying a flashing red signal at a trail crossing in Steuben County early Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, the 18-year-old driver was going north on State Road 127 when she hit a bicyclist using the pedestrian crossing to get from one side of the road to the other. The teen told police she didn’t see the flashing red lights because of the rain and faulty windshield wipers on her vehicle.

The driver said she saw the bicyclist at the last moment, but could not avoid hitting her. The bicyclist, a 16-year-old Angola girl, was taken to a hospital for treatment of neck pain and other injuries.

The driver was not injured and alcohol and or drugs are not believed to have been a factor.