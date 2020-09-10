Motorcyclist in serious condition after running red light and hitting a car

Motorcyclists in serious condition after early morning crash.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in serious condition after running a red light and crashing into a car.

The crash happened just after midnight at the intersection of St. Mary’s Avenue and Spring Street.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department on scene say the motorcyclists was traveling south on St. Marys Avenue when he ran a red light hitting a car on the passenger side that was traveling west on Spring St. The airbags in the passenger side of the car deployed.

Officers do not believe the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Once medics arrived they transported the motorcyclists to the hospital in serious condition. No one in the car was injured.

When arriving at the hospital, they confirmed he has non-life threatening injuries.