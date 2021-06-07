Motorcyclist in ‘I Don’t Stop 4 Cops’ sweatshirt does stop for gas during wild California chase

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A motorcyclist who authorities say was wanted for speeding, reckless driving and possible DUI was apparently taken into custody in Southern California Monday following a wild pursuit that included a stop for gas.

The motorcycle rider — who could be seen wearing what appeared to be a sweatshirt that read, “I Don’t Stop 4 Cops” — was traveling at high speeds on surface streets when KTLA‘s helicopter first got over the chase in West Covina, a suburban city in Los Angeles County, around noon, aerial video showed.

It was unclear when exactly the pursuit began, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA the motorcyclist was being sought for reckless driving and possible DUI, while a California Highway Patrol official said the initial want was speeding.

Around 11:10 a.m., law enforcement stopped chasing the motorcycle on the ground because the vehicle was going around 80 mph, according to a Norwalk Sheriff’s Station spokesperson.

But video later showed at least one patrol unit behind the motorcycle again, and aerial units were monitoring overhead. Later, the Sheriff’s Department indicated they had backed off on the ground and were in surveillance mode.

At various points during the chase, the rider could be seen driving dangerously and erratically on surface streets and the freeway, traveling briefly on a city sidewalk and appearing to drive well-above the posted speed limits; the motorcyclist also tossed a bag onto a residential driveway and repeatedly made gestures with his arms.

Around 12:10 p.m., the rider stopped at a gas station in Baldwin Park, grabbed the nozzle from a motorist and proceeded to put some gasoline into the tank, according to the aerial footage.

By 12:30 p.m., the motorcyclist was in the Pasadena area and apparently entered a parking structure, where the pursuit ended. More than a half-dozen patrol vehicles could be seen surrounding the garage as officers searched for the rider.

One person was taken into custody a short time later, video showed. The person’s outfit was similar to the one the rider was wearing during the chase, minus the sweatshirt.

No further details were immediately released by law enforcement.