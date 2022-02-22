PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) – A Toledo man died Monday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle on U.S. 24 in Lucas County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

David Michael DeJonghe, 57, was driving west on U.S. 24 east of State Road 295 at about 1:13 p.m. when his Harley Davidson Electra Glide Classic went off the left side of the road into the grassy median. He corrected the bike and then went into the westbound lanes.

The Harley then overturned on its side and DeJonghe was ejected. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

DeJonghe was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.