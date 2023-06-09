NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – You can support Veterans, First Responders and their families on Saturday with a motorcycle ride alongside the Freedom Riders of Indiana.

Freedom Riders have teamed up with ICAN for the Operation Enduring Freedom Ride and Rally. Proceeds from this event will go to further The Freedom Riders Chapter 1 mission and towards sponsoring a service dog for a Veteran in our area through ICAN.

Service dogs can play a important part in a Veterans life. They can help with anything, including Veterans with mobility issues, suffering from PTSD, or a Veteran who is feeling lonely and needs emotional support.

Suzanne Smith, a Veteran who received a service dog from ICAN, says her service dog has helped her want to step out again after being isolated for years.

“I can’t tell you how much Dobby has changed my life. He’s re-opened my life and made me want to step out again, because i have been very isolated for the last 15 years. Everyday I can’t wait to do more with what we’ve been doing together.” Suzanne Smith, Veteran

The police-escorted ride will lasts about an hour. Registration starts at 10 a.m., with the ride at 12 p.m. For more information about the ride and Freedom Riders, you can visit their website.

For more information on ICAN and how you can receive a service dog, you can visit their website.