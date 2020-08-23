Motorcycle crash takes the life of Angola man

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Steuben County on Saturday.

Around 6:24 a.m. the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and first responders were called about an accident on Bayview Road, north of County Road 275 North.

When they arrived they found 37 year old Anthony C. Strawser of Angola.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say that Strawser was driving north on Bayview Road when he went off the right side of the roadway near Lake James Lane 280 causing him to lose control of the motorcycle.

He then struck a road sign.

Strawser was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol and speed appear to also have been involved in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.