FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– A motorcycle accident at the intersection of St. Joe Center Rd. and Sawmill Woods Blvd. left one man with life-threatening injuries, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Around 6:37 p.m. on Monday, the motorcyclist was traveling east on St. Joe Center Rd when he hit the curb east of Sawmill Woods Blvd and crashed.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved, and Saint Joe Center Rd. is down one lane in each direction for the next couple of hours.