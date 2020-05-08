Mother’s Day traditions replaced by virtual experiences, carryout specials

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another holiday has arrived during the COVID-19 pandemic. While stores have started to open as part of Indiana’s Back on Track plan, dining rooms have been prevented from opening on one of the biggest days for restaurants – Mother’s Day.

In place of taking orders at full tables and taking names in wait lines, restaurant workers have turned to the 2GoFW Facebook page, sharing carryout specials anticipating families to celebrate the day with brunch, lunch and other meals at home. It’s the last day before dining rooms are allowed to reopen to the public, at half capacity.

After canceling the annual Mother’s Day Trolley event, the people with Downtown Improvement District have put together a resource for both places to eat, and places to shop. The group also put together a list of ideas the family can do together, including a scavenger hunt featuring Art This Way murals scattered around downtown.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreations’s annual Mother’s Day plant sale has also been forced to change. While still continuing, the flowers, herbs and vegetables will only be available online.