Mother’s Day rain totals and where to watch for flooding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The soaking Mother’s Day rain came to an end Sunday evening but not before it dropped amounts that exceeded two inches in several locations.

As the rain works its way into the water system and some rivers will fill and reach various flood stages across the area. There are currently several flood warnings in effect, through the start of the week as a result.

River Flood Warnings that are in effect as of 7 PM Sunday

One of those rivers is the St. Mary’s near Decatur affecting Allen, Van Wert and Adams Counties. At 3:00 PM EDT Sunday, the stage was 14.5 feet and the flood stage is at 17 feet. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage this evening to 20 feet by Tuesday morning, it will then fluctuate into early Wednesday afternoon and into the end of the week before falling below flood stage Friday morning. With the current forecast, St. Mary’s would be in a moderate flood stage. At 19.5 feet, Flooding expands into more farmland in the Decatur area. Floodwaters approach Piqua Road…Ohio State Route 49 and Indiana 101 just north of Pleasant Mills. Flood water begins to cross Ohio highway 49 north of Willshire, Ohio.

Another is the Little River above Huntington affecting Wabash, Allen, and Huntington Counties. The Flood Warning is in effect until late Monday night. At 2:00 PM EDT Sunday, the stage was 12.8 feet while the flood stage is 15.0 feet. Moderate flooding is also forecast for the Little River. The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday evening and crest at 17.4 feet and fall back below flood stage early Monday morning. At 18.0 feet, extensive flooding is in progress.

Other flooding is expected in flood plains across the city of Fort Wayne and other low-lying areas. A map of area rivers and their levels can be found here.

Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage.