Mother speaks help finding son’s killer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —Four years after a teenager is shot and killed, his family gathers to remember his life and speak out on the investigation.

“He would make you laugh just walking in the room,” Quinlan’s mother Samantha Partington said. “He had such a good heart. And he could have been a counselor, really, because he just loved being around people.”

On the fourth anniversary of his death, family and friends gathered to remember 16-year-old Quinlan ‘Q’ Partington. The group gathered in the cold, with balloons and candles at the spot he was found.

On February 9, 2017, Fort Wayne police received around six in the morning that a body had been found along the curb line in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive. According to police, the teenager was found dead. An autopsy later revealed the teen died of gunshot wounds. There were no witnesses.

While police were trying to identify the body, Samantha woke up to find Quinlan missing. After several friends stopped by looking for her son, Samantha started to become worried and started calling and messaging with friends on Facebook. When her search came up empty she called 911 late that night. That’s when she saw the end of a news report of an unidentified man.

“I thought great that’s not my son,” Samantha said. “So I’m waiting for police to come to my home to get a picture of Quinlan. I called 911 back because it had been over an hour. The lady said there were six other mothers missing their sons at the time. Finally, about 12 a detective showed up…he said he was with homicide and the first thing out of my mouth was, ‘that means death.”

The next day, Samantha and her son went to the detective’s office and learned that the body found on Feb. 9th was her son. She says that was the start of her ‘nightmare.’

“I’m not going to give up,” Samantha said. “I don’t care if it’s my last breath. I’m not giving up on finding out who killed my son. Quinlan deserves peace.”

Over the years detectives Crime Stoppers has run add to help bring tips to the case.

“A lot of people forget about this but the families never will,” Crime Stoppers Ken Fries said. “That’s why we do what we do. We are trying to get someone to call. Somebody knows something or somebody new something or somebody heard something but they don’t come forward. That’s why Crime Stoppers exists.”

If you have any information on the death of Quinlan Partington you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use their new app.