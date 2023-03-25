NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The New Haven-Adams Township Parks & Recreation Department and Community Center hosted the fifth annual Mother-Son Nerf War on Saturday.

The event featured battles with nerf guns, games, activities and snacks for the public.

The whole point was to provide a bonding activities for mothers and their sons.

“This is the fifth year for this event,” Recreation Director Angela Daniel said. “We have repeat people coming each year, we have new faces this year, and it seems like everybody loves this event.”