INDIANAPOLIS — A large house fire on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning has left one man dead, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched at 5:56 a.m. on a report of a residence fire with entrapment to the 9000 block of Timberline Drive. The fire was under control at 7:04 a.m. The fire department stated that, “excessive clutter made work difficult for crews with heavy fire throughout.”

The victim has been identified as a 50-year-old adult male. His mother survived the fire.

Multiple pets also died in this fire.

”It’s honestly just so devastating,” said neighbor Chelsea Carter. She’s devastated. This is her home. She has been here since this division went up for 20 years or so. Just knowing she lost her only child, it’s devastating.”

