Mother asks for help solving her daughters death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two years ago today, 31-year-old Misty Gebhart was shot and killed in her home. On the Misty ‘angle-versary’ family and friends gathered to remember her.

On Nov. 23, 2018 police were called to the 600 block Riverside Avenue near Spy Run, where Misty lived with her boyfriend. Police found Misty had a gunshot to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Since her death, her mother, Kim Wiehe, family and friends gather on the anniversary of her passing to remember and honor Misty.

The crowd held candles and said prayers outside the home.

Misty’s death was ruled undetermined by the coroner, has not gone to trial and no one has been charged.

Misty’s mom says that her daughter was a kind hearted person who deserves justice.

“We are not going away,” Wiehe said. “As long as I am here this will never be forgotten, and if you know anything pick up the phone.”

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call police at 260-427-1201.