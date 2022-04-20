WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Who was the boy in the suitcase, and how did he end up in the woods in a rural corner of southern Indiana? Days after he was found, investigators and neighbors near where the boy was found still have more questions than answers.

Devin Hoffman called the news a shock to the system. Hoffman has lived in the area with his stepfather since 2017, after moving from Louisville to “get away from this kind of thing.” Hofmann says he and his family specifically moved to the area around the 7000 block of E. Holder Road for its seclusion and quiet way of living- saying the only regular traffic he sees in the neighborhood from the U.S. Postal Service.

While there’s still no indication of what happened, Hoffman is encouraging those responsible to step forward because “this child deserves justice.”

The Indiana State Police released a picture of the suitcase, complete with a “distinctive” Las Vegas motif in hopes that someone will remember seeing it, somewhere before the incident. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls says it’s unlikely that there’s a connection to Las Vegas and ruled out connections to a missing persons case in Virginia, but hopes someone out there has information to help solve this mystery.

Sgt. Huls says an autopsy did not determine an official cause of death, though authorities are still waiting on toxicology results. So far, Indiana State Police have received hundreds of tips and anyone with information is urged to call their tip line, 1-888-437-6432.