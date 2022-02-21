FORT WAYNE, Ind. – From pork and eggs to award winning BBQ, Middle East cuisine and innovative cocktails, the future Union Street Market food court at Electric Works continues to grow.

Organizers on Monday announced four more local businesses have leased spots inside the year-round, indoor market. The food court is now half-filled with 16 businesses locked into leases ahead of its October opening.

The newest round of food entrepreneurs going into the market include Narrow Road Farm, Brooks BBQ & Chicken, Holy Ladle and The Charlie Horse.

“We continue to curate a diverse range of food businesses that will make visiting the Market an unforgettable culinary experience,” said Robert Johnson, Union Street Market’s local leasing coordinator, in a media release.

Auburn-based Narrow Road Farm will be offering pork from all-natural grazing pigs as well as farmstand eggs and dairy. The small-scale farm uses nature based, regenerative farming methods – and high tunnels in the colder months – to grow produce which will be served in salads and wraps.

Brooks BBQ & Chicken dates back to 1966 as the first Black-owned barbecue restaurant in Fort Wayne, according to its owner, Cameron Brooks. Using recipes from his great-grandmother, Brooks makes award-winning sauces, ribs, turkey tips and fried chicken out of a food truck while at times partnering with kitchens around town.

Holy Ladle is the brainchild of Holly Sutter, who has travelled to Pakistan and India, as well as multiple points in between, to learn about food and hone her culinary craft. She plans to offer Middle Eastern inspired cuisine such as chicken kebabs to hearty stews to Persian Love Cake.

The Charlie Horse has become a staple at weddings an other events throughout town. An old horse trailer turned into a mobile bar, mother-and-son team Cristy and Ben Shank created the Charlie Horse and plan to serve a large selection of Indiana beers, spirits and cocktails at the market.

Organizers said more spots are still open and anyone interested in leasing opportunities should visit www.unionstreetmarket.org.