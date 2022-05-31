FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wednesday will be exactly one month from GFL Environmental’s July 1 start date as Fort Wayne’s new trash and recycling hauler.

That also means there’s one more month of potential late or missed pickups by Red River Waste Solutions.

As the Texas-based company’s time in Fort Wayne winds down, a Red River driver tells WANE 15’s Rex Smith that the morale of the remaining drivers is very low.

The driver wished to remain anonymous in order to avoid getting in any sort of trouble, but he said the Red River trucks and equipment are not good enough, and that there are plenty of employees who don’t seem to care about their job.

Additionally, the driver said they want Fort Wayne residents to know that the Red River employees who do show up to collect waste and recyclables each day are good people who are trying to do the best they can in order to support their families.

Mayor Tom Henry’s office shared this update regarding trash and recycling pickup on Tuesday:

“The City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department is doing its best to assist Red River to maintain operational levels for garbage and recycling collection. We continue to utilize City staff to assist with the routes and misses that Red River is unable to service with their lower staffing levels and higher tonnage in recent weeks.



Today, crews are finishing garbage collection in Thursday and Friday routes and hope to move to Monday routes later today. Recycling collection is experiencing longer delays. Residents who were scheduled to have recycling collected last week likely won’t have those materials collected until their next regularly scheduled pickup day next week. Community recycling drop-off sites can be found at this link – https://acwastewatcher.org/programs/community-recycling-drop-off-sites. With this being a holiday week in recognition of Memorial Day, scheduled collections were set to be a day later this entire week.



We ask that residents continue to set out garbage and recycling materials the night before their regularly scheduled day of pickup. We will do our best to provide the collection service as close to their regular day as possible. As often as possible, crews are collecting garbage and recyclables in the evenings and on weekends.



It’s possible that delays could continue until GFL Environmental USA takes over the collection service on July 1.



The City apologizes for the inconvenience during this transition period and thanks the residents of Fort Wayne for their continued patience and understanding.”

This story will be updated with comments from a city official.