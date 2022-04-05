FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Monica Lewinsky, famously known for a scandal involving former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to speak at Purdue University Fort Wayne as part of the university’s Omnibus Speaker series.

On Tuesday, Lewinsky will present “The Price of Shame” at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Auer Performance Hall in Rhinehart Music Center at 7:30 p.m.

Since the scandal, Lewinsky has become an advocate to stop online harassment, often speaking on topics such as survival, resilience, digital reputation, and equality.