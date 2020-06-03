Mom of Indianapolis black man killed by police asks feds to help

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The family of a black man who was fatally shot by an Indianapolis police officer are calling for the federal government to intervene and conduct its own probe of his death.

Swaray Conteh, an attorney for the family of 21-year-old Dreasjon “Sean” Reed, said during a Wednesday news conference that they are seeking federal involvement to investigate Reed’s fatal May 6 shooting by an officer during a foot chase so that a thorough, transparent investigation is conducted into his death. The family’s attorneys also said Reed did not exchange gunfire with the officer who shot him, as police have said.

