Mom gets 25-year term for leaving her 2 dead babies in cars

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The mother of two infants whose remains were left in separate abandoned cars has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Jenna Cisneros had pleaded no contest last month to charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice. Her husband also is charged in the investigation and his trial is scheduled to start next week.

Thirty-four-year-old Jenna Cisneros was found competent to stand trial. But her attorney has said she has suffered from mental illness from an early age and did not have a normal relationship with her husband.

