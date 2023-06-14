HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a man on Tuesday in connection to a 3-year-old who was shot in the head.

Officers were dispatched to a hospital on June 7 in reference to the shooting. Police say Porsha Walker, the mother of the child, told officers she found a handgun in a box in her backyard in the 800 block of Independence Avenue and brought the gun into her home with her three children present. Walker said the child shot himself while she was attending to her other children.

The child was taken to a hospital after Walker called family members after the shooting. Officials say the injury was non-life threatening.

Walker was charged with neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury, theft of a firearm and dealing methamphetamine after police say they located drugs at the residence. Her children were also placed with the Department of Child Services

During a search of the residence, police say they found items with the name Jeffery Currie on them, including his Indiana ID card, his social security card, a bottle of medication, hospital paperwork with his name and his birth certificate. According to an affidavit, Walker’s oldest child told DCS that Currie was at the home when the child was shot, despite Walker’s statement to police that there were no other adults present at the time. The 3-year-old was also able to tell DCS that Currie was present at the time.

Jeffery Currie, 38, was taken into custody on June 13 and transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center. He was charged with dealing methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.