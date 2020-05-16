Mom arrested after leaving kids in car while inside salon that was supposed to be closed due to COVID-19

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJW) — A Maryland mother was arrested after she allegedly left her two children in a locked car while she sat inside a nail salon that was supposed to be closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

According to Fox 45, officers were called to a shopping center in Randallstown on Wednesday after a 3-year-old and 3-month-old were left unattended in the backseat of a vehicle.

Police broke the car’s backseat window and rescued the children. Authorities believe they had been left in the vehicle for approximately an hour.

Officers located the children’s mother, Keontae Moodie, 22, inside the First Class Nail Salon. She was charged with two counts of leaving her children unattended.

Additionally, county officials have shut down the salon which was not allowed to be open under current coronavirus restrictions.

“We’re still in a pandemic and we still don’t have the solutions to the problem. Getting your nails done should not supersede the safety of your family, your kids, and others who you put yourself in contact with,” Sgt Vickie Warehime told Fox 45.