FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–You might notice something different on the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge tonight.

The bridge will shine in yellow, pink, and blue in support of Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Awareness day, which takes place today, April 19.

According to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital, CDH is when the diaphragm doesn’t fully form, which causes holes and allows abdominal organs to move to the chest preventing lung growth.

CDH International says the birth defect occurs in 1 in 25-hundred births, but the cause is unknown.