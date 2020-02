Today is National Missing Persons Day.

A recent report by the FBI shows 85,000 people are currently missing in the United States. According to Indiana State Police, there are at least 43 people missing in Fort Wayne.

On Monday, yellow, blue and green ribbons were places on trees at Headwaters Park to represent those missing.

Monday night, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge will be lit to represent missing people, children and those who are unidentified.