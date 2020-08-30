Missing Kayaker in St. Mary’s River found alive

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – A successful water rescue took place in Decatur Saturday night, as a missing kayaker was found alive.

According to the Decatur Fire Department’s Facebook post, just after 9 p.m. it received a call about a kayaker missing in the area of the St. Mary’s River, somewhere between Pleasant Mills and Decatur.

Several teams coordinated searches along both sides of the river and nearby areas on land. After 11 p.m. the missing person was found alive.

In it’s Facebook post the Decatur Fire Department wrote “this was a great coordination of resources and efforts to create a positive outcome.”