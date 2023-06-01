UPDATE 5/31/2023 at 10:19 p.m. — The Forsyth family is thanking the community for support as they wait to hear more from investigators about what happened to Dr. John Forsyth.

Law enforcement in Arkansas are investigating John’s death as a homicide and said the body was found with a gunshot wound.

“He had no guns,” Richard Forsyth said. “I talked to him about that. He didn’t want to have a gun.”

But closure, Richard said, can’t happen until the family has more answers about what happened to their loved one.

“We need to get to the bottom of this,” Richard said. “We need to find out what happened. We’re not satisfied with just that he was found. This kind of barbaric behavior has to be uncovered. We, this has to be dealt with.”

John’s employer, Mercy Hospitals, issued a statement, saying in part:

“We invite everyone to join us in praying for Dr. Forsyth’s family, our co-workers and the entire community impacted by this tragedy. We are providing emotional and spiritual support to our co-workers through our employee assistance program, pastoral care team and other resources.” Joe Polker, representative of Mercy Hospitals

Richard said the family is appreciative of the support from the community, too.

“The community support has been overwhelming. And we are so grateful for everyone who has supported us,” Richard said. “The, the outpouring of love, the messages of love and affection and concern and devastation are very reflective of the kind of person he was.”

UPDATE 5/31/2023 at 6:00 p.m. — OzarksFirst spoke with John Forsyth’s brother, Richard Forsyth, to find out what he believes may have happened to his brother.

Richard also spoke with authorities in Arkansas today, and he said they told him they are investigating the death of John Forsyth as a homicide.

“At this point, it looks like he was abducted and killed and thrown into a lake,” Richard said. “Just looking at it from my point of view, that’s what it seems like.”

Meanwhile, Missouri law enforcement are still investigating the missing person’s case to try to figure out how he went missing in the first place, according to Richard Forsyth.

UPDATE 5/31/2023 at 11 a.m. – Dr. John Forsyth was found dead in Benton County, Arkansas, according to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, Dr. Forsyth was found in the water near the Lost Bridge South area with a gunshot wound.

He was found after a kayaker called 911 after noticing the body in the water.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Cassville Police Department and Missouri State Police to investigate.

UPDATE 5/30/2023 at 9:58 p.m.: Dr. John Forsyth’s family has informed OzarksFirst that his body has been found in northwest Arkansas. The Benton County Sheriff’s Department says it is investigating after finding the body, believed to be Forsyth pending an autopsy and identification.

Forsyth was last seen at 7 am on Sunday, May 21. His vehicle was later located at the Cassville Aquatic Center.

Detectives said that although several agencies spent hours searching the area of the Cassville Aquatic Park using K9s and a thermal imaging drone, investigators were unable to find any evidence at that time.

The Cassville Police Department reported Forsyth missing after he did not show up at his job at Mercy Hospital on Sunday, May 21.

Original article, published May 30, 2023:

CASSVILLE, Mo. — It was over a week ago when Dr. John Forsyth seemed to vanish.

“I don’t know why my brother is missing. I don’t know why he would leave behind his wallet, his passport, his checkbook, his keys, and an unlocked car,” his brother Richard Forsyth says.

Family members like Richard are working to find the doctor who worked at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, while also shutting down online rumors about Dr. Forsyth’s disappearance as it gains national attention.

“We’ve gathered together a great deal of data sorting through what is potentially relevant or even factual has been challenging,” Richard said.

Those rumors include the notion that a court order for child support and alimony totaling nearly $20,000 are a motive in John’s disappearance.

Richard told OzarksFirst that’s not the case.

“I talked to a lot of people [who would] know, and they said that that amount of money was not a concern,” Richard said.

Another unfounded popular rumor is one surrounding the cryptocurrency company Richard and John started.

Richard said the idea that his brother’s disappearance has anything to do with the company is false.

Richard added there was one person who they believed was upset with John, but that individual was overseas and is confident that the isolated incident is not relevant to the investigation.

“He expressed some extreme emotions towards us that he would get revenge. And ultimately his campaign failed, and we didn’t hear from him again,” Richard said. “I don’t see that being enough motivation for someone to cross the Atlantic and cause trouble.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they have no updates in the investigation.

The family told OzarksFirst they have seen security footage showing a person they believe is John and another car around 7:15 a.m.

“We have the white vehicle leaving about 3 minutes after that and then 10 to 15 minutes after that, someone looking quite a bit like my brother, the image is a bit blurry, exiting his car,” Richard said. “The clothing he was wearing fits his last known description, [walked] around a bit and then walk away.”

The family is still holding out hope.

“We’re all very disturbed by these events, and some family has come in from out of town. We’ve been trying to support each other,” Richard said. “In a situation like this, you kind of learn that you can very easily forget self-care.”