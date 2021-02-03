Milk Depot partners with PRMC to help new mothers and babies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new partnership between Parkview Regional Medical Center and The Milk Bank is helping moms and babies in need throughout Northeastern Indiana. The Milk Bank is an organization based in Indianapolis that was started to help provide breast milk to premature and sick infants all while lowering the cost for new moms.

Newborns greatly benefit from the nutrients breast milk provides, and struggling moms who need help sometimes don’t know where to turn. This organization receives human milk from carefully screened donors, pasteurizes, freezes and distributes it throughout the United States. According to its website, the Milk Bank is the first and only donor human milk bank in Indiana.

Jeanne Buta, a lactation specialist at PRMC thought that this was an important service moms and babies in the area should have access to. Buta took it upon herself to begin the partnership.

“Hands down breast milk is superior to formula. So there are things in breast milk that formula just can’t replicate. So absolutely breast milk provides the perfect nutrition for baby, and not all of our moms are able to provide that and here’s a service that can help out,” Buta says.

Parkview representatives say they work with the milk bank to ensure moms who need milk, get it.

“We all know how busy moms are with babies and it’s especially hard to travel. It’s winter and you’re packing the baby up and getting them in the car seat, so if we can relieve that burden for moms, we’re happy to,” Buta says.

A four step screening process takes place before mothers can donate to any milk bank. The Milk Bank has many resources for new moms to take advantage of on its website.

WANE 15 reached out to the Milk Bank which stated that Parkview Regional Medical Center was the only Milk Depot in northeast Indiana where you can receive milk.

WANE 15 also contacted Lutheran Hospital which says it and Dupont Hospital are both Milk Depot sites. In August 2020, The Milk Bank opened a Donor Milk Express (DMX) site on the Dupont Hospital campus, which enables families of infants to purchase up to 40 ounces of donor human milk without a prescription. Donor milk is also available to patients in the newborn nursery and neonatal intensive care units at both Lutheran Hospital and Dupont Hospital.