Milestone reached in rebuilding city alleys

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A milestone has been reached in the plan to rebuild Summit City neighborhood alleys.

Mayor Tom Henry joined other city leaders Thursday to mark the completion of the fifth mile of reconstructed alleys. The milestone was reached in a block south of E. State Blvd., between Forest, California and Alabama Avenues.

“Alleys serve an important function for homeowners and neighborhoods, and it’s vital for us to maintain and improve our infrastructure system,” said Mayor Henry, “By working together, we’ve increased our efforts to strengthen neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for residents.”

The plan to fund alley repair got bipartisan support. $180 million of investment has taken place in neighborhoods since the start of the 2014 construction season.

“We know that alley reconstruction can be disruptive to a neighborhood, and we appreciate residents being patient as the projects take place,” said Shan Gunawardena, Director of the Public Works Division for the City of Fort Wayne. “Alleys are essential to daily living in many of our neighborhoods, and we are committed to continued repairs for years to come.”

Alley reconstruction of the five miles occurred between the following locations over the past two years:

Broadway, Beaver, W. Oakdale, Kinsmoor – Two blocks long

Central, Plaza, McKee, Pontiac

Sherman, Barthold, W. Fourth, W. Third

E. Pontiac, Colerick, Reed, Lillie -West block complete

E Suttenfield, E. Woodland, S. Calhoun, S. Clinton – One block plus T-half block

Fairfield, Hoagland Kinnaird, W. Wildwood

Hoagland, Shawnee, W. Wildwood Leith

Home, Beechwood, S. Wayne, dead end

Hugh, Eliza, Francis, Ohio

Kentucky, Crescent, State, Nevada – Three blocks

Kinnaird, W. Wildwood, Beaver, S. Wayne

Kinnaird, W. Wildwood, Indiana, and Beaver

Lewis, Hugh, Francis, Chute

Lillie, S. Anthony, Alliger, Hayden

Lynn, Dodge, Rolston, Beacon

E. State, Forest, California, Alabama

E. State, Forest, Alabama, Florida

North-South: McKinnie, Baxter, Avondale Dr, Warsaw

Oakland, Andrew, Spring, Fourth –Two blocks

Oakland, Sherman, Greenlawn, Archer

Oxford, Grier, Oliver, Bowser

Rudisill, Baxter, Smith, Oliver

S. Clinton, Lafayette, Dalman, E. Wildwood

Spatz, Gaywood, E. Pettit, McKinnie –Five blocks

E. State, Lynn, Carew, Rolston

W. Fourth. W. Third, Schilling, Franklin – Long block

W. Packard, Kinnaird, Beaver, S. Wayne

W. Packard, Kinnaird, Indiana, South Wayne

W.Suttenfield, W.Taber, Webster, S.Harrison

W.Wallace, W.Masterson, S. Calhoun, Harrison

W, Wallace, W. Masterson, Harrison, Webster

Warsaw, S. Monroe, E. Maplegrove, E. Sherwood Terrace

Webster, S. Harrison, E. Wildwood, Killea – Phase 1

Webster, S. Harrison, E. Wildwood, Killea – Phase 2

Weisser Park, South Park, E. Pettit, Congress –Three blocks

Wells, Cass, Third, W. Fourth

Winter, Lillie, Lewis, Hayden

Alley projects currently underway:

E. Pontiac, Colerick, Reed, Lillie – East block under construction.

Fox, Fairfield, Creighton, W. Dewald – Under construction

Rudisill, Baxter, Oliver, Bowser – Under construction

Killea, W. Wildwood, Hoagland, Webster – Contract Awarded

McKinnie, Senate, Smith, Bowser – Contract Awarded

Sherman, Barthold, W. Fourth, W. Third – Contract Awarded

W. Foster Parkway, Lexington, Buell, Hoagland -– Contract Awarded

W Kensington, Woodward, Lynn, E. State Blvd – Contract Awarded