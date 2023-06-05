CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD)– The Spider-Verse continues to tangle its web of popularity as a live concert based on the hit film will be played at the State Farm Center this Fall.

According to a State Farm Center press release, music from the culture-defining film with be played live with a full orchestra and live band including turntables and a scratch DJ.

Daniel Pemberton, who scored the film, is excited at the prospect of a live rendition of his work.

“’Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written,” said Pemberton. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it live; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

Other song contributors from the hip-hop-infused score include Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.

“Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee from the film was nominated for multiple grammies including Record of the Year.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, at noon at StateFarmCenter.com, by phone at 866-ILLINI-1, and in person at the Illinois Ticket Office inside the west lobby of State Farm Center.