DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Milan woman whose car collided with the back of a semi-tractor trailer on U.S. 50 in the southeastern part of the state on Tuesday died at the scene of the crash, according to Indiana State Police.

Investigators don’t yet know why a 2015 Buick Regal driven by 31-year-old Felicia V. Fraasman collided with the back of the trailer, police said.

Troopers with the Versailles Post were called to a fuel station along U.S. 50 near Lake Dilldear Road around 8:30 p.m.

Reconstructing the crash, police believe the Peterbilt truck driven by 50-year-old Andrew Plowman exited the fuel station to go west on the highway. Fraasman, also driving west, then collided into the rear of the trailer being pulled by the truck.

Fraasman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. Plowman was not injured.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash with toxicology tests pending, police said.