INDIANAPOLIS – Mike Braun will make a run at Indiana’s highest office.

The U.S. senator filed paperwork Wednesday morning signaling his intent to run for Indiana governor. The move would open up a Senate seat in 2024. Politico first reported about the filing.

Braun won Indiana’s senate race in 2018, beating incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly in the general election after a tough Republican primary.

A Jasper native and graduate of Jasper High School, Braun rose to prominence as a businessman. He entered the political arena on the state level as a representative for Indiana District 63 from 2014 to 2017.

He then focused on the 2018 race for the Senate, defeating Todd Rokita and Luke Messer in the primary before going on to beat Donnelly.

He was sworn into office on Jan. 3, 2019, by Vice President Mike Pence.

Braun is running to replace Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t run for reelection after serving two consecutive terms as Indiana’s governor.

Eric Doden of Fort Wayne announced plans to run for governor back in June. The Republican businessman served as CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. from July 2015 to December 2019. Before that he served as the president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) for the State of Indiana.