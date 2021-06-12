Midweek market; Fort Wayne Farmers Market now open on Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s outdoor Farmers Market has relocated to McCulloch Park for the summer season and now has two days during the week to enjoy the vendors.

The market is currently open on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 1795 Broadway, and will now additionally be open on Wednesday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Pets are allowed at the market now, ensure they are looked after while at the market. Picnic blankets are welcomed and encouraged to enjoy McCulloch Park while at the market.

The long-term plan is to permanently relocate to Electric Works in 2022.