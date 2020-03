CLEVELAND (WANE) – The Mid-American Conference released a statement on Tuesday evening notifying the general public that they will not be allowed to attend the upcoming MAC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this week in Cleveland.

MAC MBB Tourney now not open to fans due to coronavirus:https://t.co/hvsXgUCu1u — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) March 10, 2020

The statement does add that media members, family members of student-athletes, and school personnel will be allowed at the games. However, it specifically states that “The MAC tournaments will be closed to the general public.”