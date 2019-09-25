Michigan woman killed in DeKalb County crash

HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) – Police in DeKalb County are investigating a crash in the northeast part of the county that left a Michigan woman dead Tuesday night.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Patsy M. Burton, 43, Sturgis, Michigan, was driving north on County Road 61 just south of County Road 4 in Hamilton when she ran off the side of the road for an unknown reason.

Investigators said it looked like Burton then over corrected and lost control of the truck she was driving, causing it to go off the west side of the road sideways.

The truck hit several trees as it drove down the ditch line and eventually rolled onto its top where it came to a stop.

Police said Burton died at the scene from blunt force trauma.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

No photos of the crash or other information was available.