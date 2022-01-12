Michigan State Police disproportionately stop Black drivers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The leader of the Michigan State Police is pledging changes in conjunction with the release of an independent report finding that troopers disproportionately pulled over Black drivers in 2020 traffic stops.

African American motorists were more likely to be stopped than expected under a series of benchmarks, according to the research done by the Michigan State University School of Criminal Justice.

The review also says Black and Hispanic drivers were significantly more likely than White motorists to be searched or arrested after traffic stops.

Col. Joe Gasper outlined a five-point plan to better understand and address the disparities.