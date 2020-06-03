Michigan school official will get training after criticizing Floyd

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan school superintendent said he’ll get diversity training after partly blaming George Floyd for his fatal encounter with police.

Brian Metcalf is leader of the Grand Ledge district, west of Lansing. Metcalf said on Facebook that Floyd’s death in Minneapolis was “wrong.” But Metcalf also said “it all starts with being a law abiding citizen,” and that Floyd was suspected of using counterfeit money. The Grand Ledge school board says it’s deeply concerned about Metcalf’s social media posts but won’t fire him. Metcalf apologized and said his words “fell far short.” About 40 people protested Monday at the school district’s headquarters.