Michigan man dies after being struck by semi on I-69

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Michigan man was killed overnight in a two-vehicle crash on I-69 near Madison County.

Indiana State Police say their investigation found that 42-year-old Riyadh Al-Obaidi pulled over his semi-tractor trailer onto the right shoulder of I-69 for an unknown reason and left his vehicle.

While outside of his semi, Al-Obaidi was struck by a semi-tractor trailer driven by 70-year-old Jack Williams.

Al-Obaidi was transported by ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital with life threatening injuries. He died while at the hospital.

According to police, investigators believe Williams saw a disabled semi on the shoulder and attempted to merge from the right lane to the middle lane. The cars in the middle lane caused Williams to return to the right lane where they believe he over corrected causing his trailer to strike Al-Obaidi while he was outside of his semi.

Police say drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.