Michigan man accused of spitting on police, implying he might have coronavirus faces felony charges

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – A 26-year-old man accused of spitting in the face of a police officer and implying he might have COVID-19 has been charged with two felonies.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton charged Ian Thurmes with harmful substance-person falsely exposed, which is a five-year felony, as well as resisting and obstructing police, a two-year felony.

Mt. Morris Township Police responded to reports of a possible domestic disturbance and an active fight at a home where Thurmes appeared to be intoxicated. He was handcuffed for his safety, according to a press release from the Genesee County prosecutor’s office.

While in handcuffs, Thurmes spit in the face of an officer who was wearing a protective face mask, the release said.

Thurmes then laughed and asked the officer if she thought he had the coronavirus, then further said that maybe he did and maybe he didn’t, the release stated.

“This is no laughing matter, and I don’t find any humor in it all,” said Prosecutor Leyton. “People are dying from this virus, the entire world has been turned upside down because of it, and our first responders do not need the added stress of being worried whether they are going to contract this virus while they are performing their duties.”

Thurmes will be arraigned on the charges and a probable cause conference will be scheduled.