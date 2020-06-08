Michael Kuhn, family welcome baby boy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Genealogy Center at the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) is asking the public to help them share stories of "helpers" during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to discover and share the good deeds that continue to come from this pandemic. Many of us remember Mr. Rogers telling us that in times of disaster, we should “look for the helpers.” Those helpers can be doing any good deed, small or large. The Genealogy Center wants to collect and preserve those stories for future generations,” said Stephanny Smith, Director of Community Engagement for the Allen County Public Library.