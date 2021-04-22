Metros sending the most people to Fort Wayne

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Fort Wayne using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Fort Wayne from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#25. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Deltona in 2014-2018: 110 (#49 most common destination from Deltona)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Deltona: 50 (#47 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 60 to Fort Wayne

#24. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Michigan City in 2014-2018: 114 (#10 most common destination from Michigan City)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Michigan City: 389 (#8 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 275 to Michigan City

#23. Green Bay, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Green Bay in 2014-2018: 115 (#18 most common destination from Green Bay)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Green Bay: 0 (#152 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 115 to Fort Wayne

#22. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 116 (#170 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Atlanta: 152 (#20 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 36 to Atlanta

#21. Springfield, IL Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Springfield in 2014-2018: 122 (#14 most common destination from Springfield)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Springfield: 0 (#152 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 122 to Fort Wayne

#20. Lima, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Lima in 2014-2018: 123 (#8 most common destination from Lima)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Lima: 59 (#43 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 64 to Fort Wayne

#19. Odessa, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Odessa in 2014-2018: 126 (#14 most common destination from Odessa)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Odessa: 0 (#152 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 126 to Fort Wayne

#18. Vallejo-Fairfield, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Vallejo in 2014-2018: 129 (#31 most common destination from Vallejo)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Vallejo: 0 (#152 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 129 to Fort Wayne

#17. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Lansing in 2014-2018: 132 (#29 most common destination from Lansing)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Lansing: 15 (#97 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 117 to Fort Wayne

#16. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Denver in 2014-2018: 137 (#109 most common destination from Denver)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Denver: 34 (#60 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 103 to Fort Wayne

#15. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Sioux Falls in 2014-2018: 140 (#12 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Sioux Falls: 0 (#152 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 140 to Fort Wayne

#14. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Evansville in 2014-2018: 166 (#13 most common destination from Evansville)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Evansville: 36 (#57 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 130 to Fort Wayne

#13. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Detroit in 2014-2018: 169 (#90 most common destination from Detroit)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Detroit: 228 (#11 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 59 to Detroit

#12. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Nashville in 2014-2018: 183 (#67 most common destination from Nashville)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Nashville: 102 (#28 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 81 to Fort Wayne

#11. Flint, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Flint in 2014-2018: 192 (#16 most common destination from Flint)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Flint: 18 (#89 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 174 to Fort Wayne

#10. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 213 (#86 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to San Francisco: 39 (#52 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 174 to Fort Wayne

#9. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 216 (#37 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Louisville/Jefferson County: 93 (#31 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 123 to Fort Wayne

#8. Muncie, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Muncie in 2014-2018: 229 (#5 most common destination from Muncie)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Muncie: 522 (#4 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 293 to Muncie

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 250 (#130 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Los Angeles: 75 (#37 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 175 to Fort Wayne

#6. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Portland in 2014-2018: 251 (#55 most common destination from Portland)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Portland: 35 (#59 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 216 to Fort Wayne

#5. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 326 (#4 most common destination from Lafayette)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Lafayette: 623 (#2 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 297 to Lafayette

#4. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from South Bend in 2014-2018: 331 (#12 most common destination from South Bend)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to South Bend: 340 (#9 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 9 to South Bend

#3. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Elkhart in 2014-2018: 404 (#3 most common destination from Elkhart)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Elkhart: 432 (#6 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 28 to Elkhart

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Chicago in 2014-2018: 759 (#74 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Chicago: 599 (#3 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 160 to Fort Wayne

#1. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 1,565 (#8 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis: 1,512 (#1 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 53 to Fort Wayne