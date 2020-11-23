Merry & Bright is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE,Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 will debut a television special to reflect on the history of the Fort Wayne Night of Lights event that is typically held the night before Thanksgiving. This year due to the pandemic, the Downtown Improvement District decided to light the Christmas displays early. To help viewers still enjoy the magic of that night, WANE 15 will air a half hour on Thanksgiving eve.

It will showcase the iconic Santa display, the Merry Christmas Wreath, the Gingerbread Festival, the Festival of Trees and more, allowing viewers to enjoy a history of various displays from the comfort and safety of their living rooms. “This is the season of optimism,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “It is a season everyone believes at least a little bit in Santa Claus. We’ve been through a lot. It will be nice to celebrate.”

WANE 15 has teamed up with PNC Bank and the Downtown Improvement District for the Merry & Bright, A History of the Night of Lights half-hour special. In addition to covering the history of downtown holiday landmarks, viewers will also hear from some key players behind the scenes. “It’s huge,” said electrician Greg Finner talking about Night of Lights preparations. ” The people I work with are fantastic. It’s a great city project.”

WANE 15 personalities will provide the coverage behind the magic of the Summit City’s holiday traditions. Viewers will also hear about what could become a new holiday tradition. The Virtual Holiday Spectacular will take place December 20th. Performers are busy recording their segments that will be shown on a virtual stage. The Embassy Theatre is serving as one of the primary locations for recording. WANE 15 will give viewers a preview November 25.

“We wanted to get as many artists together to put on this concert and hopefully give people something familiar and give them access to it all over the country,” said VHS Executive Producer Andy Lott. “This is also an opportunity for artists to come together. We’ve all lost money and income and some of us our jobs. So we’re hoping to raise money to help all the artists in different organizations that are participating and also to help raise money for the Community Harvest Food Bank and for the Artists Relief Fund.”

Viewers will get a preview of the Virtual Holiday Spectacular during the Merry and Bright: A History of the Night of Lights special. You can watch it Wednesday, November 25 at 7 p.m. on WANE 15.