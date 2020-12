ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Monday is the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and

The Council of Veterans and the Memorial Coliseum hosted a scaled-down event in the Arena. Those there did social distance, two wreaths were laid and taps were played.

“A nation that forgets its hero’s and defenders is a nation that itself will be forgotten,” Allen County Council of Veterans James Olds said. “We must always stand vigilant.”

Organizers hope next year’s event will be bigger and better.