Meijer to hire 300 for new Dupont Road store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Meijer plans on opening a new store on Dupont Road in Fort Wayne this spring and in anticipation of that the Michigan based retailer needs to fill 300 full and part-time positions.

The store will be located just east of I-69 near the Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Meijer will base starting pay on experience level and specific skills. Meijer team members receive weekly pay, team member discounts, paid parental leave, educational reimbursement and flexible scheduling.

Meijer team members also have career advancement opportunities, access to health insurance options and the option for 401k retirement planning. Potential candidates should begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/stores.

Candidates can the click “Search New Store Open Jobs” button, enter “Dupont” in the location search field, and click “search.” Hourly candidates can apply by clicking on the positions listed.

Meijer will screen applicants within the next few weeks. Selected candidates will be invited to interview in late February.