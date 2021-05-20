Meijer to give customers $10 coupon as incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, MIch. (WANE) As an incentive to get people vaccinated against COVID-19, Meijer announced Thursday it will give customers a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at a Meijer store. People who have already been fully vaccinated can get a separate coupon for $10 off a purchase of a $50 purchase.

“We encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step and get vaccinated,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “When the vaccine rollout began, our pharmacy teams dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe. Their efforts have paid off, but we’re not done yet. We’re hopeful this incentive helps tip the balance.”

Those taking advantage of the offer will receive the $10 coupon upon receiving their final vaccine dose at a Meijer store. Those customers who already received their vaccine simply need to visit their local Meijer pharmacy with their completed vaccination card to receive their coupon for $10 off a $50 purchase.

As COVID-19 vaccine supplies have increased, Meijer is offering vaccines on a walk-up basis at all its pharmacies using the Pfizer vaccine. Every Meijer store will have a minimum of 100 doses per week for customers to get the vaccine at their convenience. Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

While limited vaccines will be available on a walk-up basis at all Meijer stores, people interested in getting the vaccine can still register to get an appointment by simply texting COVID to the number 75049. Individuals can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.