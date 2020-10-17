Meet the Candidates: Dave Heine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is your local election headquarters. We continued our Meet the Candidates segment with Rep. Dave Heine.

Rep. Heine (R) has served the 85th District in the Indiana House of Representatives since 2016 and is seeking reelection.

Heine is from East Allen County and grew up on a farm. After graduating from New Haven High School, he obtained an Accounting degree from Indiana University. He spent years working at Do It Best and is now retired.

He credits growing up on a farm for teaching him the value of hard work. He added that his parents are his heroes because they shaped his life.

East Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools are in his district. He believes the state has done a good job at funding public education.

“I am on the ways and means committee, we put over $760 million of new money into K-12 education,” Rep. Heine said. He added that he hopes to continue working to better the K-12 education.

Rep. Heine is running for reelection for the 85th District. He is up against Democrat Pablo Hurtado. The election is Tuesday, November 3rd.