Meet the Candidate: Pablo Hurtado

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is your local election headquarters. We continued our Meet the Candidates segment with democratic candidate for the 85th District, Pablo Hurtado.

Hurtado is a 28-year old, first generation Latino who grew up in Fort Wayne. He is a product of public education, he graduated from South Side High School and Ivy Tech.

He told WANE 15 that the main reason he is running for office is because he feels educators in the 85th district need more assistance.

“I believe they deserve to have legislators in place worth fighting to help them and to help our public schools,” Hurtado said. “There is enough struggles with the pandemic, they should have that security in their jobs.”

He started his community work back in 2016 and reestablished the Latino Democrats of Allen County back in 2018.

He credits his parents, mainly his late mother for shaping the man he is today.

Democrat Hurtado is running for the 85th District for Indiana’s Representative. He is up against the incumbent Rep. Dave Heine. The election is Tuesday, November 3rd.