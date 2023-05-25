HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate Memorial Day by offering free breakfast to military service members on May 29.

Local owners say Memorial Day is a time to celebrate and remember the sacrifices made by the great men and women in the military, and they hope local heroes know how much they appreciate all they’ve done for each and every one in the community.

(Courtesy: McDonald’s)

McDonalds says retired or active-duty military service members can enjoy a free breakfast combo of choice from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at any participating area McDonald’s restaurants.

You can see the list below.