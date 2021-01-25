Mayor looks ahead to busy year in Fort Wayne development projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2021 is shaping up to be a busy year for construction crews in the Summit City. Work is set to begin, continue or finish on several projects around Fort Wayne.

In what’s become an annual tradition, Mayor Tom Henry wrapped up 2020 and looked ahead to 2021’s agenda in a presentation to a meeting of the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne. While Monday’s meeting happened virtually, as opposed to being at Parkview Field, it reflected past years in setting expectations for the mayor’s State of the City address.

“You can see that even though many of us worked out of our homes for a number of periods, we did not rest,” Mayor Henry told the Rotary Club. “My staff, all 2,000 of them, realized that we still had an obligation to keep our city moving and I couldn’t be anymore proud about that.

The AshBerry building was among the list of projects the mayor discussed. According to Henry, ground has been broken on the project between Main and Berry Streets downtown. It will include a parking garage and office space.

Directly to the north of AshBerry, work on The Bradly is nearing completion. The boutique hotel is expected to open for business April.

Work is set to begin on two large mixed-use developments near the riverfront, both by an Indianapolis-based development team. Work on the first Barrett and Stokely building, which will rise across Harrison Street from Promenade Park, is set to begin in February or March. According to Henry, a groundbreaking is expected to happen on the second building during the summer. It will rise just south of Headwaters Park.

Work is also expected to begin on the replacement of the Spy Run bridge over the St. Marys River, as well as a major expansion of Fort Wayne International Airport.