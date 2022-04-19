FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the heels of a federal judge striking down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit, masks are no longer required anywhere inside Fort Wayne International Airport.

Photo courtesy of the Fort Wayne International Airport

Airport officials made the announcement via social media Tuesday morning.

“Effective immediately, FWA passengers, visitors, and employees are no longer required to wear a mask at the airport,” a message read on the airport’s social media accounts. “The TSA will no longer enforce the security directive that requires masks to be worn inside the terminal building.”

Anyone who wants to wear a mask is encouraged to do so, according to the message, and travelers should check with any airlines, connections and final destinations for any specific mask requirements.

The ruling by the federal judge, who is in Florida, gives airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services the option to keep mask rules or ditch them entirely, resulting in rules that vary by city and mode of transportation, according to the Associated Press.

The Transportation Security Administration said Monday night it would no longer enforce its mask requirement, and airports around the country almost immediately followed suit.