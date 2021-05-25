Masks debate continues during final week of school for NACS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With less than a week left in school, Northwest Allen County School (NACS) parents and students are continuing to ask the school board members to unmask students.

For more than two months the debate over whether students should be required to wear masks while in school or be given a choice has been the main focus of NACS school board meetings.

Monday night was no different.

After almost an hour of parents, students, and residents asking the school board to make a decision and vote. At times those speaking to the board became emotional, sometimes yelling and other times crying asking for the board to “listen to them.”

“You may not fear us but I hope you fear God because he’s the one you’ll have to answer too,” one mother told the school board.

Another dad, told the board, “we are done” and “you will not take away our freedoms,” when talking about making their kids where masks.

In total five parents announced they had pulled their students out of school and will be either homeschooling or placing them into private school. Other parents in the audience yelled ‘lawsuit’ and ‘stand up’ to the board during the meeting.

After the public was done speaking parents were hoping the board would vote on giving students a choice. However, the school board motioned to end the meeting without a vote. That lead to many parents yelling at the board members, while other parents started to tear up.

Parents told WANE 15 that they will continue to come back for every meeting until the board gives students the choice to wear or not wear a masks.

The school board declined to comment.